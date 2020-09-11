Congratulations to Eugene Lattis who is celebrating 25 years with the Athens Fire Department this month.
According to family, helping those in need comes natural to him and Lattis gives every task 100%. In spite of the heavy emotional toll the job takes on first responders, he relies on his faith to get him through.
“Your family is very proud of you Gene Lattis! Thank you for being our hero! Thank you for serving our community and keeping us safe,” his wife, Windy, stated.
Lattis deployed Thursday to California to help fight the fires engulfing California and Oregon.
Please send prayers and thoughts with Lattis, and for all of the fire fighters with boots on the ground in this dangerous battle. Thank you sir for your service and to all first responders who answer the call.
