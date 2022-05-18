The Mabank Lady Panthers were an eyelash away from climbing into the regional 4A softball semifinal, when the Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove Hawks bats caught fire.
The Hawks rallied for five last inning runs Saturday to take game three of the series in Winnsboro, 7-6.
The deluge erased Mabank's lead they had owned since their five run fifth inning. The Panthers were up 6-2 in the seventh, needing only three outs to slam the door on the Hawk's comeback hoped.
Mabank's season ended with a 27-8-1 record. The surprising Hawks, who finished third in their district, move on to face Melissa in the next round.
The three game set began Thursday with Mabank taking a 7-2 win. Kai Hudson went all seven innings to get the win. Hudson struck out 11 batters in the outing. She got all the help she needed when the Panthers struck for five runs in the first three innings.
In game two Pleasant Grove got the win they needed to stay alive in game two, by run-ruling Mabank 12 - 2, setting up the Saturday afternoon showdown. Six runs in the fifth inning did most of the damage.
The loss stopped a Mabank streak that included an unbeaten district season and sweeps of their first two playoff series. Mabank had not lost since April 5, when they dropped a 5-2 decison to Whitehouse.
