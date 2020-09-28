9-29-20 Mug Negrete.jpg

Using an aerosol can and a lighter as a torch, a LaRue man burned two people Sunday before being arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies at a home near FM 804.

Mark Anthony Negrete, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $75,000.

According to a press release, he confessed to Sgt. Patrick Johnson that he burned a juvenile female in the face and another victim.

An investigation found he used a canister of starter fluid and a lighter to create a torch.

The female victim went to the UT Health Hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the investigation is ongoing.

