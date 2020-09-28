Using an aerosol can and a lighter as a torch, a LaRue man burned two people Sunday before being arrested by Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies at a home near FM 804.
Mark Anthony Negrete, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $75,000.
According to a press release, he confessed to Sgt. Patrick Johnson that he burned a juvenile female in the face and another victim.
An investigation found he used a canister of starter fluid and a lighter to create a torch.
The female victim went to the UT Health Hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.