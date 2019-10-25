Although the conditions that lead contribute to grass fires have improved in Henderson County, a blaze erupted in the Brownsboro area that damaged property and scorched several acres.
The fire was in the 9800 block of County Road 3405, near County 3407 in an area between Brownsboro and Chandler.
Fire Marshal Shane Renberg reported that it began as a burning brush fire that got out of control. The fire burned more than 15 acres, destroyed three unoccupied structures and damaged nine vehicles. According to Renberg, eight fire departments responded to the fire, including the major departments in the area Brownsboro, Chandler and Westside.
Once the blaze was under control, firefighters remained at the scene to watch the hot spots and be sure the fire didn't re-kindle.
Renberg said, no matter the conditions, fires should be watched carefully and never left unattended.
The Texas Forestry Service had northeast Henderson County listed as high fire danger on Wednesday. According to the Forestry Service, "when the fire danger is high fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels (such as grasses and needles) will ignite readily. Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small."
Henderson County's average Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading on Thursday was 512, below the 575 the county uses as the threshold for a burn ban. However, the driest part of the county measured 629.
During the previous week the number of grass fires in the county had declined to about six, which were relatively small.
Fire conditions were expected to further improve as the National Weather Service predicted a cold front to bring rain on Thursday night and Friday.
