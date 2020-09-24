LaPoynor students observed the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday, with dozens coming out on a cool drizzly morning.
The LaPoynor Fellowship of Christian Athletes promote the the event, which is student led. Sponsor Shaine Snyder said the group got its start in 2016. There are now about 250 members.
“We’re praying for our president, our country, our schools and most importantly our Christian faith in our churches,” Snyder said.
See You at the Pole began about 30 years ago in Burleson has been celebrated at schools in more than 60 countries. The size of the turnouts vary due to weather conditions and circumstances, but there is always a dedicated core that gathers to call out to God for guidance and strength.
Snyder said the verse this year for the event is found in II Kings 23:25.It concerns the young king, Josiah, whose reign sparked a revival in Israel. He was only 16 when he ascended to the throne.
“And like to him there was no king before him, that turned to the Lord with all his heart and with all his soul and with all his might.”
The flags at LaPoynor are hoisted on three tall poles, erected after the building of the new gym about three years ago. The American and Texas flags are constant, but the third is changed from time to time. It most commonly bears the logo of the school.
In 2017, hundreds came to the LaPoynor event which was broadcast live over Tyler radio station KVNE. The school was chosen by being the second largest vote-getter in a contest held by the station. LaPoynor gathered more votes than many much larger schools.
See You At the Pole is observed each year on the fourth Wednesday in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.