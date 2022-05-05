One of the oldest annual events in Henderson County returns when the chutes open for the LaPoynor Rodeo.
Friday night will mark the 59th year, for the FFA fundraiser. It's an open rodeo, but many of the competitors come from within the walls of LaPoynor schools. With family and friends cheering them on from the stands it really is a community affair.
Anyone with a desire to enjoy a little rough-and-tumble rodeo fun or to support one of the most successful FFA programs in Henderson County can come out. Books will be open for entries on the night of the performance. The show starts at 7 p.m.
All the action is in the Billy Westbrook Arena, just west of the LaPoynor schools on U.S. 175 between Larue and Poynor.
J.M. “Billy” Westbrook was a Frankston native who became a teacher in the LaPoynor ISD in the late '40s. He and his wife Barbara were part of the faculty for decades, during which Billy taught agriculture. He later became the LISD superintendent of schools and was instrumental in the beginning of the annual rodeo in the arena that bears his name. Westbrook died in 1977.
Young cowboys and cowgirls will test their skills in several events, including bull riding and junior bull riding for those ages 14 and 15.
The rodeo also features junior and senior calf roping divisions, team roping, junior breakaway roping, girls breakaway roping and ribbon roping.
Other events include barrel racing for seniors and juniors as well as junior steer riding and steer saddling.
The little ones can enter the calf scramble for kids 10 and under or mutton busting, in which those 6 and younger try to stay atop a breakaway sheep. The sheep come out of the chute quickly, making it a challenge for the young riders to stay aboard.
