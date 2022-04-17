It took a couple of days to get it in the books, but the LaPoynor Flyers picked up a 9-4 baseball win over the Cross Roads Bobcats, Thursday afternoon, then won the regularly scheduled game that followed by an identical score.
The game began in Cross Roads on Tuesday night and was called in the fifth inning. Play resumed Thursday at LaPoynor with the Flyers up 9-1.
LaPoynor did its damage early, scoring a run in the first inning and four each in the second and third. Cross Roads chipped away with a series of single runs, but never got within striking distance.
Austin Majors started the game and got the win with some relief help by Jayden Mankin. Majors gave up three runs over six innings on the mound, while Mankin allowed only on unearned run while closing the door on the Bobcats.
Majors also figured into the scoring, crossing the plate twice and picking up two runs batted in on three hits.
The regularly scheduled game started well for the Flyers, who sped to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Cross Roads countered with a four run rally in the top of the third. LaPoynor went ahead to stay with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Karson Rhodes, Rustin Pittman and Majors each drove in two runs for the Flyers.
Case Partridge pitched 4 and two-thirds innings for LaPoynor, surrendering just one run to get the win.
The two wins improved LaPoynor to 10-2-1 on the season, while the extremely young Bobcats dropped to 2-11.
In District 20 3A, LaPoynor trails only Frankston and sits solidly in second ahead of Kerens. The Flyers have dates with Cayuga and Martins Mill remaining on the schedule.
