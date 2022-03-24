One of the early highlights at the Henderson County show each year is breeding swine and each year judges say its one of the best in the Athens event.
More than 100 hogs were on display Tuesday on a chilly night at the Henderson County Fair Park arena.
This year's winner is Tate Rogers of LaPoynor FFA out of the Gilts 6 to 8 months division. Reserve Champion went to Jacob Fulgham, of Horizon 4-H, who won Gilts under six months.
Judge for the event was Quest Newberry who teaches Ag at Blinn College. His judging team placed third in the National Western Stock Show this year.
Newberry said the HCLS show had a lot of fine animals and commended the students who displayed them.
"But I have to be critical," he said.
Rogers competed in the show last year and made the sale in the market swine division.
Here's how the ribbon winners placed in the various classes:
Gilts Under 6 Months - 12 entries
1. Rustin Pittman, LaPoynor FFA
2. Ava Kate Smith, Brownsboro FFA
3. Jacob Fulgham, Horizon 4-H
4. Conley Tate Wisdom, Trinidad FFA
5. Halyn Woody, Brownsboro 4-H
6. Kase Franklin, LaPoynor FFA
7. Emma Dow, Malakoff FFA
Gilts 6-8 Months - 46 entries
1. Tate Rogers, LaPoynor FFA
2. Robby Gandy, LaPoynor FFA
3. Karson Rhoades, LaPoynor FFA
4. Tucker Nix, Cross Roads FFA
5. Rowdy Gandy, LaPoynor FFA
6. Rustin Pittman, LaPoynor FFA
7. Aamiyah Kiser, LaPoynor FFA
8. Rustin Pittman, LaPoynor FFA
Gilts 8 Months and Over - 46 entries
1. Jacob Fulgham, Horizon 4-H
2. Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA
3. Kelsey Sims, Brownsboro FFA
4. Alek Green, Malakoff FFA
5. Cambri Smith, Brownsboro FFA
6. Halyn Woody, Brownsboro 4-H
7. Ruger Bane, Cross Roads FFA
8. Lady Perkins, Malakoff FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.