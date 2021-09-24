Lakeside Health and Wellness hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce and local official.
The 124 bed facility skilled nursing facility features a state-of-the art rehab, a parlor, and a safe negative pressure room for visitations. This allows people to visit their patients with no risk, made of tempered glass with UV lighting and state of the art communication. The organization is Texas Nationwide Innovator of the Year.
"We are happy to bring that to the community of Kemp,” said Cindy Peters, Vice President of Development and Strategic Alliances.
