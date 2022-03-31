Congratulations to Misty Smiley who won the Lakeland House Assisted Living Spring Scavenger Hunt. She won a large basket of goodies with items donated from multiple donors.
Participants were taken to Braums with the original clue posted on Facebook Monday. Throughout the week, the hunt led to Hospice Plus, Kerry Harris Satellite, Park Highland Nursing and Rehab, Kelly Harris Tire, and the final clue was located at the historic rocket ship at Kiwanis Park.
The grand prize basket included items donated from:
• Braums: Jane McNew and Crystal Hallum
• Always Styling
• Kindred at Home
• Kelly Harris Tire
• Kerry Harris Satellite
• Athens Cleaners
• Island Tans
• Heart to Heart Hospice
• Choice Health at Home
• Mail n More
• Hospice Plus
• Bristol Hospice
• Groom n Sons
• Angels Care
• Caring Hearts Hospice
• Humble Insurance
• Park Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation
• House of Laveau
• Visiting Angels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.