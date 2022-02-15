The Cedar Creek Lake area has had several significant fires recently and one Thursday required three departments to put out.
The Payne Springs Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that they assisted, as three departments balled battled a structure fire in Log Cabin Thursday afternoon.
Payne Springs firefighters were called to the location at 12:47 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, there was a major grass fire on County Road 1405.
“As a result of two fires and several tankers that are currently out of service due to mechanical issues, resources were really thin,” Payne Springs reported “Initially, crews focused on protecting the surrounding structures from both the structure fire and the resulting grass and brush fire.
Recent precipitation has improved Henderson County’s reading on the Keetch-Byram Dought Index. The county average is now 273 on the 800 point scale. A reading of 575 or above is the Commissioner’s Court guideline for seriously considering a ban.
Currently, 155 Texas counties, including Henderson, are not under burn bans. The three counties to the west of Henderson County, Ellis, Navarro and Freestone are.
