First State Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Blake Laird, Senior Vice President, to its lending staff in downtown Athens. Laird comes to First State Bank from Austin Bank, where he served as Vice President-Commercial Lender in the Tyler market.
A native of Athens, Blake is a 2004 graduate of Athens High School and continued his education receiving a B. S. in Economics from Texas A&M. Laird later graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
“First State Bank is very fortunate to add Blake to its lending staff, a proven banker with excellent credentials and deep ties in our community,” said Lee Tackett, Executive Vice President, and Chief Lending Officer.
Blake started his banking career at First Victoria National Bank in Victoria TX, before returning to East Texas in 2017 to work for Austin Bank. Laird’s lending philosophy has always centered on finding the right lending product for the customer. “We only succeed when our customers succeed,” said Blake.
When not working, Blake enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashley, and daughter Dagny, and time permitting, will find him enjoying the outdoors fishing, hunting, and playing golf.
Blake invites all his friends and customers to stop by the downtown location of First State Bank to say hello.
First State Bank, with assets in excess of $700 million, has bank offices located in Athens, Mabank, Malakoff, Gun Barrel City, and Corsicana and has been under the same family ownership since 1967.
