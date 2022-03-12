The Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Lady Storm continue to bring home the hardware. After a Final Four appearance, the Lady Storm had three players named to the All State team this week. Pictured from left are First Team All State: Riley Jackson, First Team All State: Kaci Wallace, and Second Team All State: Rachel Richardson. This is the first time ACPA has had two girls on the 1st team, and the first time to have three on either the First or Second team.
Lady Storm players named to All State team
- From Staff Reports
