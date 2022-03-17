Next up for the Lady Cards is the 100th NJCAA tournament game in school history.
The 11th-seeded Lady Cards punched their ticket to the milestone game Thursday afternoon with a 66-45 win against 22nd-seeded Walters State at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The Lady Cards (26-6) are scheduled to face sixth-seeded Southern Idaho (30-2) at 7 p.m. Friday as the 24-team NJCAA WBB D1 Basketball Tournament continues.
The Lady Cards, now 77-22 in national tournament games, built a 34-22 halftime lead, having led twice by as many as 16.
The third quarter was an offensive struggle of sorts, as they managed just eight points on six free throws and a field goal with 1:23 left in the quarter. The defensive effort kept the ship steady, holding Walters State to 10 points.
“At halftime we talked about not taking our foot off the gas, but I think we did a little offensively,” Lady Card head coach Precious Ivy said. “Defensively we were still tuned in, and it seemed like there was a lid on the basket, but we continued to do what we did and by the time we got to the fourth quarter things started falling our way again.”
The fourth quarter was all Lady Cards.
Mimi McCollister, who had opened the game with a three-pointer, nailed back-to-back treys early in the period to enable the Lady Cards to begin their pullaway.
McCollister finished with 15 points, all on three-pointers.
Kaila Kelley led the overall Lady Card effort, scoring 12 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.
Jasmine Worthy also scored in double figures with 12.
All eight Lady Cards scored.
The Lady Cards outscored Walters State 32-8 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 54-39.
The Lady Cards are now 5-0 all-time against Walters State in national tournament games.
