Now things get interesting.
The NJCAA WBB D1 Basketball Tournament has reached the quarterfinals and is down to eight teams. Based on tournament seedings, it’s an unlikely cast of characters.
Still alive with the dream of hoisting the national championship trophy Monday night while the confetti falls are (3) Georgia Highlands, (8) Arizona Western, (11) the Lady Cards, (12) Western Nebraska, (13) South Plains, (17) Tyler and (23) Jones. Yeah, eight of the top 10 seeds have left Lubbock.
Playing in their 100th national tournament game, the Lady Cards (27-6) advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 75-49 win against No. 6 Southern Idaho. A five-point first quarter proved no problem once they dictated the tempo of the game.
The Lady Cards are now 78-22 all-time in national tournament games. They are attempting to reach the semifinals, where they are 15-2, for an 18th time and 11th straight tournament.
They will face a talented and athletic Georgia Highlands team that turned back upset-minded Hutchinson for a 79-71 win. Georgia Highlands is 30-2 on the year.
The winner of tonight’s game moves into the semifinals at 6 p.m. Sunday to face the Eastern Florida State-Jones winner.
Here is Friday’s scoreboard:
(13) South Plains 54, (4) Northwest Florida State 50
(12) Western Nebraska 70, (5) Wabash Valley 59
(3) Georgia Highlands 79, (19) Hutchinson 71
(11) TVCC 75, (6) Southern Idaho 49
Here is Saturday’s game schedule:
1 p.m. – (8) Arizona Western vs. (17) Tyler
3 p.m. – (12) Western Nebraska vs. (13) South Plains
5 p.m. – (18) Eastern Florida State vs. (23) Jones
7 p.m. – (3) Georgia Highlands vs. (11) TVCC
You can watch all tournament games online at njcaa.org/network. Note: A subscription fee is required.
It is 34 and partly cloudy to begin this Saturday in Lubbock. A sunny and pleasant day is forecast with a high of 73.
OK, Lady Card fans, keep up the good work back home. Wear the red and send those positive vibes!
