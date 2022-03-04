TOURNAMENT GAMEDAY

The second-seeded Lady Cards turn their attention to sixth-seeded Angelina today at 3 p.m. in semifinal action of the Region XIV Tournament at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.

At stake is a chance to play the Blinn-Kilgore winner in the championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. The tournament champion qualifies for the national tournament March 16-21 in Lubbock.

The Lady Cards are 24-5 on the year, fresh off a 95-47 win against Bossier Parish in their tournament opener. Angelina is 21-9.

During conference play, the Lady Cards split with Angelina, winning 70-69 in Lufkin and falling 80-69 at Cardinal Gym.

Here is the link to watch today’s game: https://livestream.com/jacksonvillecollege/bbtournament

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you