On with the show.
By virtue of a 66-45 win against Walters State in the opening round of the NJCAA WBB D1 Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon, the Lady Cards live to play again. Next up for the tournament’s No. 11 seed is sixth-seeded Southern Idaho (30-2) tonight at 7.
The Lady Cards (26-6) will also be appearing in their 100th all-time national tournament game. They are 77-22 overall, including 15 title game appearances and an unmatched eight championships.
The winner of tonight’s game advances to the quarterfinals to face the No. 3 Georgia Highlands-No. 19 Hutchison winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Cards and Southern Idaho have never met in a NJCAA tournament game.
Georgia Highlands is the highest remaining see. No. 1 Three Rivers fell in a 70-42 upset to No. 17 Tyler Thursday afternoon and No. 2 Shelton State went down 48-45 to No. 18 Eastern Florida State Thursday night. No. 7 Blinn was also upset, losing 77-65 to No. 23 Jones.
Here is Thursday’s scoreboard:
(19) Hutchinson 73, (14) Casper 70
(11) TVCC 66, (22) Walters State 45
(17 Tyler 70, (1) Three Rivers 42
(8) Arizona Western 60, (9) South Georgia Tech 46
(18) Eastern Florida State 48, (2) Shelton State 45
(23) Jones 77, (7) Blinn 65
Here is Friday’s game schedule:
1 p.m. – (4) Northwest Florida State vs. (13) South Plains
3 p.m. – (5) Wabash Valley vs. (12) Western Nebraska
5 p.m. – (3) Georgia Highlands vs. (19) Hutchinson
7 p.m. – (6) Southern Idaho vs. (11) TVCC
You can watch all tournament games online at njcaa.org/network. Note: A subscription fee is required.
On the Lubbock weather front, it is 37 this morning. It is forecast to be partly sunny today with a high of 63.
Think positive thoughts today, Lady Card fans. And wear that red!
