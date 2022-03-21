Lady Cards bow out of NJCAA tournament in quarterfinals

Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.