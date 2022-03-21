Lady Cards bow out of NJCAA tournament in quarterfinals
By Benny Rogers
Special to the Review
The 11th-seeded Lady Cards saw their season end Saturday night with an 84-73 loss to third-seeded Georgia Highlands in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA WBB D1 Basketball Tournament at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
The Lady Cards closed the year 27-7. Georgia Highlands improved to 31-2 with a 30th straight win.
Georgia Highlands jumped out to a 16-6 lead and never trailed, leading 41-31 at the half and 60-51 going into the final quarter. The Lady Cards pulled within three, 47-44, with 4:17 to go in the third quarter, but that was as close as they would get.
Niyah Page led the Lady Cards with 20 points.
Abby Carter had 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Kaila Kelley, Briana Peguero and Alexis Brown scored 11 each.
The Lady Cards were 21-of-31 from the free throw line and 2-of-17 from three-point range.
The Lady Cards are now 78-23 in NJCAA tournament games.
