The Trinity Valley College Lady Cards tip off in the national tournament about as regularly as the calendar flips from February to March.
But along the way, each team makes its own journey.
“This year, we started a little short-handed and after Christmas, we had a couple of kids who didn’t return to the team,” Coach Precious Ivy said.
That left only nine names on the roster, with one unavailable due to a torn ACL.
“We kind of felt like we had to re-identify ourselves,” Ivy said. “We went down to eight kids. We came up with a slogan, 'Eight is enough.'”
Enough to post a 25-6 record and earn the school’s 15th straight national trip. Their first tournament match-up is with Walters state, on Thursday.
“I think this team has gotten stronger and sharper and they’re ready to go to Lubbock and do some things,” Ivy said.
Lady Cards teams generally come into the national tournament battle tested having survived their tough conference race and regional tournament.
This year, they’re an at large team because they lost the Region final to Blinn. It was the third matchup between the teams who split the other two.
After finishing as national runner-up last year, TVCC enters the 2022 tournament seeded 11th in the 24 team field.
Briana Puguero is a lightening quick freshman guard. A star at Jersey Village High School, she has successfully transferred her game to TVCC, finishing as a double digit scorer.
“We came back from spring break as one,” Peguero said. “We started to work together and our team chemistry started to build.”
She said its hard not to be aware of the past successes of the school with the banners on the wall, but finds that they are more inspiring than intimidating.
“It just makes me want to push more,” Peguero said. “I think I came with speed and athleticism and give 100% every time on the floor.”
Another key contributor, Freshman guard Makiyah McCollister grew up in Athens hearing about the Lady Cards success that includes eight national titles and 27 tournament appearances. She knows many of the fans are viewing them through the eyes that have seen national champions in previous years.
“I’m home, but I definitely have some shoes to fill here,” McCollister said. “All of these names here around the gym. When you come here you’ve got to do some of what they did here.”
She thinks the team is hitting Lubbock ready to play some of its best basketball.
“We showed toward the end of the season what we can do, although we’ve had some bumps,” McCollister said. “We’ve proven that we’re supposed to be here in the position we’re in.”
