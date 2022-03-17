Front and center.
The 11th-seeded Lady Cards (25-6) take to the court at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock to make their debut in the NJCAA WBB D1 Basketball Tournament. They begin their quest against 22nd-seeded Walters State (19-6) at noon.
The winner of today’s game in the opening round of the 24-team event advances to face sixth-seeded Southern Idaho (30-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. Southern Idaho received a bye in the opening round.
The Lady Cards are 4-0 against Walters State in national tournament games. The average margin of victory has been 26.7 points.
Here are the all-time results:
2018 – Lady Cards 77, Walters State 44
2017 – Lady Cards 67, Walters State 61
2010 – Lady Cards 70, Walters State 53
1999 – Lady Cards 97, Walters State 46
You can watch today’s game online at njcaa.org/network. Note: A subscription fee is required.
The tournament opened Wednesday with six games. Here are the results:
(17) Tyler 67, (16) Chipola 65 (OT)
(9) South Georgia Tech 77, (24) Monroe 26
(18) Eastern Florida State 69, (15) Moberly Area 54
(23) Jones 61, (10) New Mexico 52
(13) South Plains 65, (20) North Dakota SCS 42
(12) Western Nebraska 71, (21) Murray State 59
Here is today’s schedule:
10 a.m. – (14) Casper vs. (19) Hutchinson
12 p.m. – (11) TVCC vs. (22) Walters State
2 p.m. – (1) Three Rivers vs. (17) Tyler
4 p.m. – (8) Arizona Western vs. (9) South Georgia Tech
6 p.m. – (4) Northwest Florida State vs. (13) South Plains
8 p.m. – (5) Wabash Valley vs. (12) Western Nebraska
