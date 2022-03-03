The Lady Cards put on a shooting clinic Wednesday night in their Region XIV Tournament opener.
Shooting 75.0 percent in the second half and 56.9 percent for the game, the second-seeded Lady Cards rolled to a 95-47 win against Bossier Parish at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
The win improved the Lady Cards to 24-5 on the season. Bossier Parish, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, closed 15-14.
The Lady Cards will next face sixth-seeded Angelina (21-9) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday. Angelina overcame Tyler for a 63-62 win in its tournament opener.
The Lady Cards exploded from the opening tip, racing out to a 21-4 lead with 2:38 left in the opening quarter. They led 35-23 at the half, then buried Bossier Parish with a 60-point second half, scoring 30 points in each of the final two quarters.
Kaila Kelley led five Lady Cards in double figures with 21 points, hitting 10-of-13 shots. Mimi McCollister finished with 20, including five three-pointers.
Also in double figures were Abby Cater with 17, Alexis Brown 13 and Jasmine Worthy 10. Worthy also had 10 rebounds.
Blinn (26-4) and Kilgore (21-10) are scheduled to play in Friday’s other semifinal at 1 p.m.
The championship game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday
