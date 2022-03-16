Greetings from the Lady Cards’ home away from home.
For a 27th time and 15th straight year, the most successful women’s junior college program in the country is represented at the national tournament. In Lubbock for a sixth straight year, the 24-team, single-elimination event begins today and runs through the championship game next Monday.
To make it to their ninth national title game in 12 years, the Lady Cards (25-6), who received one of eight at-large berths, will have to navigate the competition as the tournament’s No. 11 season. They are scheduled to open against No. 22 Walters State (19-6) at noon Thursday.
With a win against Walters State, the Lady Cards would advance to face No. 6 seed Southern Idaho at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. Southern Idaho is 30-2 and received a bye in the opening round.
If the Lady Cards advance beyond the opening round, they would play in their 100th national tournament game. Yeah, you read that right – 100th!
They are 76-22 in their previous 25 actual tournament appearances. Keep in mind the 2020 tournament, when they were the No. 1 seed, was not played due to the COVID pandemic.
Here’s another staggering number as it pertains to the Lady Cards and their national tournament prowess. Of the 76 wins, 46 have been by double digits.
There is plenty of familiarity among the teams in this year’s tournament. Sixteen appeared here last year. In addition to the Lady Cards, returning are Walters State, Three Rivers, Jones, Wabash Valley, Casper, Southern Idaho, Shelton State, Northwest Florida State, Georgia Highlands, South Plains, Chipola, Tyler, South Georgia Tech, Western Nebraska and Moberly Area.
Northwest Florida State is the defending champion, having defeated the Lady Cards 67-60 in the title game last year.
All Lady Card tournament games will be available for viewing online at njcaa.org/network. In fact, all tournament games will be webcast. Note: A subscription fee is required.
Gas prices have soared since last year’s tournament in April. On the average, unleaded is up $1.36 from $2.55 to $3.91. The lowest price for unregular spotted on the trip to Lubbock was actually here in Lubbock at $3.72. The highest was in Merkel at $4.18.
Here are the average prices the last 16 trips to the national tournament:
2004 -- $1.67
2006 -- $2.42
2008 -- $3.11
2009 -- $1.79
2010 -- $2.67
2011 -- $3.39
2012 -- $3.65
2013 -- $3.46
2014 -- $3.35
2015 -- $2.25
2016 -- $1.77
2017 -- $2.07
2018 -- $2.32
2019 -- $2.32
2021 -- $2.55
2022 -- $3.91
On the weather front, it’s 53 and clear in Lubbock this morning. We are headed to a high of 83, according to the forecast.
OK, fans back home, enjoy the day and get ready to start cheering the Lady Cards on starting tomorrow.
