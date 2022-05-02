Six Lady Cardinal volleyball players have been named to the Region XIV Conference All-Academic Team.
Congratulations to Eryn Airheart, Lizanyela Lopez, Jade Melton, Tatum Nevill, Taylor Nevill and Mariah Souza for excelling in the classroom.
Four Lady Card basketball players have been named to the Region XIV Conference All-Academic Team.
Alexis Brown, Niyah Page, Ahsha Spencer and Jasmine Worthy were recognized for outstanding academic performance.
