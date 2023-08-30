The seventh-ranked Lady Cardinals stayed unbeaten Tuesday night in their home opener at Cardinal gym, recording a 3-1 win against Hill College.
The Lady Cardinal started quickly to take command of the match, winning the first two sets, 25-16 and 24-13. After Hill prevailed 25-23 in the third set, the Lady Cardinals wrapped a bow around the win with a 25-23 decision in the fourth set.
Now 5-0, the Lady Cardinals are scheduled to hit the road again, this time for Fort Myers, Florida, where they will compete in the annual Battle of the Beaches Tournament. Here is their schedule in the event:
FRIDAY
10 a.m. – Polk State
3 p.m. – Hillsborough
SATURDAY
9 a.m. – Daytona State
2 p.m. – No. 1 Florida SouthWestern
