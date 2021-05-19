Henderson County and the City of Athens in particular are very fortunate to have many civic-minded clubs and organizations. One outstanding example is the Athens Rotary Club. The lives of the members of the Athens Rotary are guided by their motto of “Service Above Self.” This spirit drives their helping in the community and participating as volunteers in many local organizations,” said Ms. Christy Turner, current president.
A team of Athens Rotary members joined forces with Labor of Love Saturday, May 8 to build a porch and wheelchair ramp for Brian and Kay Freese.
Brian was born in Iowa, realized how cold winters are there and heard about mild winters in Texas, moved to Dallas and drove trucks for a living. Brian is on disability due to back problems and praises God for recovering from kidney cancer three years ago. They have been married for 27 years now and each has two children.
The Athens Rotary Club was chartered in February 1927. The members meet every Thursday at noon in the Athens Country Club. Their biggest fund raising event is the annual golf tournament held each year in October. This event, plus individual contributions, enables them to fund seven local non-profit groups and multiple college scholarships to area high school seniors.
For more years than anyone can remember, the Athens Rotary Club has been a faithful and generous sponsor of the Labor of Love.
Henderson County can take great pride in having people like the men and women from Athens Rotary. The construction team was led by Christy Turner, president, Donna Meredith and daughter Sophie Meredith, Deibert Hurst, Rosanne Green, River and Dawn Donnell, Larry Russell, Randy Jones, Gail and Tom Garnder, Ken Lemmon and Billy Turner. Under the watchful eye of Brian and Kay, the team disassembled the current rotten ramp and constructed a new 24' long by 4' wide ramp with handrails on both sides. The family was thrilled with the final results.
“Labor of Love is very thankful for the faithful funding supplied by the Athens Rotary over many years," said Roy Talbot, LOL project manager. "LOL is a United Way agency of Henderson County and a faith-based volunteer organization with a mission to provide home repairs free of charge to the handicap, indigent elderly, single mothers and grandmothers raising grandchildren across Henderson County.”
Examples of repair or modification of homes made year round include the construction of wheelchair ramps, installing grab bars, widening bathroom entrances and repairing leaking faucets and roofs, holes in floors and windows. The group has more than 30 years of home repair experience with a focus on health and safety issues.
“We take great pride in our 2020 accomplishments. Our all volunteer organization worked hard, long hours in good weather and bad, expending 1,754 hours to complete 112 projects,” Talbot said.
Included were the construction of 35 wheelchair ramps and the repair or replacement of 15 roofing projects.
“Our accomplishments are due to God has blessed us with the financial means to continue growing through the faithfulness and generosity of our sponsors, and willing volunteers. Henderson County is fortunate to have such dedicated and willing people who like the men and women from the Athens Rotary Club give of their time and treasure to help the less fortunate within our community."
Labor of Love serves the people of Henderson County from Chandler to Trinidad. If you need assistance, call 903-675-LOVE and ask for an application to be mailed to you. If you would like to join the team of volunteers, please call the same number and request a phone call.
