Kubota is celebrating 50 years in the United States and Athens Tractor & Equipment has been proud to represent this manufacturer and others for almost 20 years now.
When Athens Tractor was established, President Burton Ouzts opened with two technicians and a bookkeeper who worked out of a barn on his parents’ ranch in the New York community.
With a little mentoring from Ouzts’ father, Mike, and part-time help from both his father and mother, Jan, it wasn’t long before a temporary trailer was set up on the site where the current location opened in June 2003 and Kubota and a couple of implement lines were added to the main product line.
Athens Tractor offers agricultural, lawn and garden, and outdoor hand-held power equipment including Kubota-America’s number one selling sub-compact tractor, Bad Boy Mowers, Land Pride, Rhino, Kuhn, Husqvarna, Big Tex trailers, and Vermeer which is a leading agricultural manufacturing company that developed the first large round baler.
In 2012, Ouzts was awarded the "Vermeer Platinum Master Dealer" award. Athens Tractor’s team of employees like Sam Walzel are knowledgeable and friendly and are known for providing their customers with the best service possible after the sale.
This year, Kubota Tractor Corporation is celebrating 50 years of “powering and empowering the American dream.” To mark the occasion, Kubota is celebrating through a series of activities including an antique Kubota equipment roadshow, a 50th Anniversary history book, increased philanthropic giving, sweepstakes and other events, all with a message of gratitude to those that made the company what it is today.
Kubota Corporation started in Japan in the late 1800s and was the beginnings of what is now Kubota Tractor Corporation in the U.S., which was officially founded in 1972. Kubota was rooted in improving and enabling local Japanese communities to do more, and that “do-it-yourself” drive carried through to the products the company offered in the U.S. in the early 1970s.
The versatility, reliability and durability of Kubota quickly made them the number 1 selling residential tractor in the U.S. What began as one tractor model in 1972 is now more than 200+ machines with product portfolios spanning agriculture, residential, turf, outdoor, and construction markets.
Kubota Tractor Corporation has invested more than $320 million this year alone in U.S. facilities and jobs. Investments include U.S.-based R&D facilities that will deliver new technology and models that not only will advance the ways customers use Kubota equipment today, but that will shape how technology helps us use equipment well into the future.
“We are grateful that our iconic orange equipment is at work in every rural landscape, suburban neighborhood, and urban cityscape across America,” said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support and Strategic Projects, Kubota Tractor Corporation.
“We are proud of the important role our equipment plays in building and maintaining our communities and enhancing our overall way of life.”
Athens Tractor & Equipment and the Ouzts family have made a long-term commitment to serve Henderson County and the East Texas area. Check out their line of Kubotas and other implements at 3245 US Highway 175 E in Athens.
