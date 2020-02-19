The Henderson County Black History Committee will host its Annual Scholarship banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 22 at the Church Of The Living God, PGT Life Center in Athens, Texas. Ticket prices are $25.00.
The focus of the H. C. B. H. C. is to give will deserved scholarships to students of all ethnicities who want to attend college. Knowledge is power is one of the groups encouraging messages they offer to students in an effort to help them achieve their dreams.
HCBHC is excited to announce the award winning speaker for this years scholarship banquet is WFAA-TV 8 Sports Reporter Dale Hansen.
Hansen is best known for his acclaimed “Unplugged” segments, 10pm newscast, and his self-titled Sports Special on Sundays.
Hansen originally from Logan, Iowa and never attended college, however, he's a person who always believed there were better days coming, so he never gave up.
Hanson began his career as a radio disco jockey and operations manager in Newton, Iowa; followed by a job as a sports reporter at KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska. His first job in Dallas was with KDFW-TV (Channel 4) and joined WFAA-TV in 1983.
He has received numerous awards, honors and is the only local on-air broadcaster who has received the Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, (2019). He has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and on the Ellen Degeneres Show.
H. C. B. H. C. has a total of 19 students who will receive scholarships this year.
For more information contact 903-489-2329 or 903-804-6833
EXCERPTS from student essays:
Students were required to submit an essay themed : “African Americans & The Vote” with the sub-theme: “Just the Issues—What If Jesus Ran For Office?”
Here are excerpts from the submissions.
Brainna Davis Harris—Athens: “Give us the Ballot” is a Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., speech in 1957 voicing the right to vote by African Americans. The Voting Rights Act was passed in July, and on August 6th, King was present at the White House as Johnson signed it. It was recognized that without King's Selma campaign the Act, which had real powers of enforcement, would never have moved through Congress. Now, if Jesus Ran for Office, there would be a lot of talk about Him being a Republican or Democrat. There would be debates about if Jesus; is He real or not real; would Satan run for office too? What would be the issues? Gun Violence, Health Care, our Military, etc., I feel all of these would determine the election. Jesus' campaign would be on forgiveness, helping others, show kindness, Grace & Mercy, etc., as Christians we would have nothing to worry about, for His kingdom is not of this world; He would win by a landslide. Jesus is well known, loved, trusted, and the greatest leader the world has ever known.
Samantha D. Woodard—Eustace: After nearly a century of discrimination because of their color, African Americans gained equality in the voting field in 1965 with the Voting Rights Act. The Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting as a whole and allowed African Americans to vote freely without much interference. After the passage of the Voting Rights Act, voting turnout for African American individuals rose across the country, particularly in the South; it rose 6% before the act to over 59% in 1969. Though they faced many obstacles along the way, such as unjust laws, discriminatory literacy tests, and the grandfather clause, African Americans managed to successfully gain their right to vote in the end.
Marcello Shofner—Trinidad: We are in crucial times here in the United States; times where hatred and violence are on a rise. I often ask myself, “Is this what they mean when the say, “Make America Great Again?” We are one nation under God and it sure does not seem that way as of late. But, If Jesus Ran For Office, there would be no more fighting, hatred, anger for one another, lack of respect for each other, etc., all problems would go away. There would be no wars with other countries, no one would go hungry because Jesus would fix that problem. People would actually love their neighbor and all the problems would be fixed by Jesus because He is just that MIGHTY.
Cameron Brookins—Trinidad: The most basic right of a citizen in the democracy is the right to vote. Without this right, people can be ignored and abused by their government. This is what happened to African Americans living in the South following the Civil War Reconstruction. Despite the 14th and 15th Amendments guaranteeing the Civil Rights of black Americans, their right to vote was taken away. But, we can only imagine what would happen If Jesus Ran For Office. Attempts would be made to find dirt on Him, people would conspire with His enemies to find that dirt; however, none would be found. There would be fake ads, fake news, and plenty of lies would be told. We know that as a people, we must continue to push forward and do what Jesus says. The struggle is very real; STAY WOKE!!!
Kaiden Langston—LaPoynor: I believe that voting rights of African Americans are not equal as everyone else. If Jesus Ran For Office, everyone wold be equal in His eyes. I believe most of the people who have ran for office have also been unmerited to the African American culture. They do not want to fully accept the fact that we now have Civil Rights. It is 2020 and I believe everyone is equal just like we are in God's eyes. Our world would be so much better if we could open our eyes to see that we are all just people. On behalf of myself; I would take a stance to have someone just like Jesus running for office. I want to continue to move forward and to never look back at the past. Rights are not earned, they should be given.
Alliyah Coleman—Malakoff: African Americans had to fight for all of their rights nothing was handed to them; from slavery, to segregation, and even the right to vote. The 1965 Voting Rights Act, removed barriers to black enfranchisement in the South, banning poll taxes, literacy tests, and other measures that effectively prevented African Americans from voting. But there is one who died on the cross; was hung high; stretched out wide so that we could be saved. What if He ran for President?
Would you vote for Him? His campaign would be on these topics: Bread, Light, Gate, Good Shepherd, Resurrection & Life, etc., and each has a verse that goes with them that shows us why Jesus would be a good candidate for President.
De'Dric Davis—Malakoff: The Voting Rights Act of 1965 marked a great victory, and the last major Southern campaigns had come to a close. SCLC now pursued aggressive voter registration drives, successfully entering over 300,000 Negroes to the rolls. All but four Southern states had now registered more than 50% of the Negro population of eligible voting age. President Johnson invited Dr. King to the signing of the momentous Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Arriyana Graham—Malakoff: The 15th Amendment was passed that granted all U. S. citizens the right to VOTE. Even though that was a big step for African Americans to finally have the right to be a part of big decisions, Black women were still not allowed to vote. They were not granted that right until 1920; that is when the 19th Amendment was passed granting ALL women the right to vote. My response to “What If Jesus Ran for Office?” would be that I believe He would not allow discrimination. God would want all men and women of all races to be able to live equally.
U'neka S. Grant—Malakoff: If Jesus Ran For Office, He would not put a specific race down. He would treat everyone of all races EQUALLY. It is safe to say that Americans candidates would have nothing to fear if Jesus were here. JESUS would win by a landslide if He was to run for office. He is well-known, trusted, loved, and the greatest leader the world has ever seen. Jesus stands up for the poor, widows, children, etc., He could not be brought, He is honest, and If He ran for office the world would be so much better and more peaceful.
Clayton Harmon—Malakoff: Black Americans of today need to register to vote and make use of their voting rights; if they want to see a change to the current State of Democracy. The United States is a contradiction of its founding principles which embrace the ideals of freedom and equality; instead it is a nation built on the systematic exclusion and suppression of communities of color. People of color, especially black people continue to endure exclusion and discrimination in the electoral process; more than 150 years after the abolishment of slavery. Easy as it is to argue that elections are a waste of time, a a vote is a terrible thing to waste at anytime, especially this time.
Kannon Hurd—Malakoff: I've been told many stories by my grandparents about the struggle African Americans went through in order to vote and now I hear my parents complain about African Americans having the right to vote and not taking time out to vote. I'll be 18 soon, and I can't wait to vote. I understand the importance of voting and how it can affect me in the future. It's time for us to take a stand and give back to those who have paved the way for us. It is impossible to compare Jesus to the world we live in today; full of hate, greed, jealousy, selfishness, etc., so If Jesus Ran For Office; He would probably lose. The less Jesus is talked about, the less people know about Him. This is why I believe our country has been turned upside down.
Abigail Harris—Malakoff: “There is neither Jew of Greek, there is no slave nor free, there is no male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28) This verse clearly states the reason why the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was so desperately needed. The subject of racial inequality has unfortunately been controversial for hundreds of years. If Jesus Ran For President, racial inequality would not exist. There would be one flock and one shepherd and skin color would be irrelevant.
Bailey Miller—Malakoff: First, I want to start off and say that all people are created equal. In my opinion, I think that all legal citizens should have the right to vote if they meet the voting requirements. Our country was founded by people of different colors from different races. Everyone should be treated equally and have the right to vote. If Jesus Ran For Office, He would win. He wins lost souls each and every day. Every other person who has ran for office cannot promise you Eternal Life. Every other candidate has sinned. Jesus is the exception. No other person can compare to Him. He is the greatest of all time, He is the Alpha and Omega; He can truly turn around someone's life for the better. RUN TO JESUS!!for He is and will always be the best candidate.
Dakeevion Rose—Malakoff: In a world where difference and diversity provides opportunity for us to embrace each other in greater ways, may we not shy away from learning more about our culture and history. When we are tempted to speak words that are unbecoming, fail to help someone in need; or just show kindness to one another; we are filled with regret and ask ourselves, “Is this what Jesus would do?” May the word of our mouths, our actions, and our compassion exemplify Divine love today and every day.
Sara Rimpel—Malakoff: In the news, you hear of unkind acts that are glorified rather than discounted for the terrible acts that actually happened. There is a lot of attention given and self-gratitude for promiscuity, bullying and violence. Would society vote for Jesus and would He win the election? The answer is NO; the selfishness and unkind ways of the younger generation leads to the direction that society would not vote for Jesus if He ran for office. The lack of accountability from making right or wrong decisions has increased and one of the issues as to whether Jesus would be elected. The Bible teaches to be kind, faithful, and follow Jesus' guide, but society rebels against this way of life. With all of the issues of lack of accountability, entitlement, selfishness, etc., Jesus would not be elected into office, however, the World and America as a whole would benefit greatly if we all would reflect on the ways of the Bible. Have Faith and Believe in good things rather than encouraging the wrong.
Cabien Trimble—Malakoff: During this election cycle, one of the most pressing questions has been how the African American vote effects the Presidency? The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous conditions of servitude. In 2012, 76% of Democrats were Black; 16% Republicans; and 8% other or Independent. As a result, One political party always expects African Americans to automatically vote for them; while the other party virtually has given up seeking Black votes. African American votes hold a lot of POWER, but only if we (Black Voters) show up at the polls.
Iverson Sparks—Malakoff: Voting is a right that our ancestor fought for and is guaranteed by the 15th Amendment. The things we take for granted today was due to the suffering and constant protesting of our ancestors. African Americans cannot afford not to vote. If we give up that right, we are disrespecting those who fought so hard that we may have a say in how our lives are governed. Today's politicians may find it very difficult to stand on a stage and lie and twist the truth, which is common, while debating a man (Jesus) who knew all. The question to you would be, “Would you vote for Jesus if He ran for office?” My answer would be YES; for you see He shows love and compassion for every citizen no matter their race or social status. I must believe and follow the characteristics of Jesus Christ ; for He is the way to Eternal Life.
Sha'Kera Thompson—Malakoff: First and foremost it is very vital that everyone exercise his or her right to vote. We are living in times where voting is necessary. By not having the power of the ballot, African Americans had little influence in their communities. They had no say on their taxes, courts, public schools, new laws being passed, etc., in fact, they were denied their rights as citizens. Jesus would be a perfect candidate, trustworthy, fair, powerful, help the poor, no sins, but most of all; He would treat everyone the same. African Americans have the right to choose what happens in this country, we make America stronger; so you personally can make America a stronger country by making the Electoral process better; that means voting.
Joey E. White—Malakoff: The voters in the 2020 Election hold the keys to the success of our nation in their hands. Most people do not think of the ongoing struggles of black men and women when it comes to preserving their rights, they fought to achieve so long ago. Sadly, the world we live in never seems to fully move forward. Our Heavenly Father made it very clear that we were all created in His image and that should be enough. This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the 15th Amendment and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment. The right to vote and choose the leader that represents what you believe in is likened to the choice of Jesus gives us to follow Him. This world is far more corrupt and selfish than ever and there will always be those that refused to acknowledge Jesus. To Jesus the right path was unpopular and He never wavered from His beliefs or messages in an effort to win over anyone. Jesus running for President is a scenario we cannot truly reconcile, but, He is without uncertainty, the King of Kings, and Lord of Lords.
