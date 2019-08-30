When the question is which came first, the St. Edward's Catholic Church Knights of Columbus No. 1054 or their annual chicken dinner, it's not even close.
But after more then 20 years, the grilled chickens have become an Athens tradition.
On Sept. 8, the Knights will be serving them up again, to hundreds of hungry customers. Chickens must be pre-ordered for a donation of $9. Pick-up is behind the church from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m..
"We'll have more than 800 chickens again," Knight Mel Hebert said. "We clean them and put the seasoning on them, then take them back to Brookshire's on Saturday to go in their cooler,," Hebert said.
"We light the grill at about 5 a.m. on Sunday," Hebert said. "It takes about an hour to bring it up to temperature."
At about 6 a.m. the Knights will pick up about 300 chickens to get started. Eight to ten of the Knights do the prep work.
"We have eight panels in the cooker," Hebert said. "We have a thermometer and cook them about 45 minutes per side before we flip them."
They flip them a whole panel at a time. Then the Knights return to Brookshire's at about 8:30 for the second batch. When that's done, they then return for the third.
Hebert said the Knights don't have any trouble getting return customers.
Hebert said the Knights appreciate the support they've had from the community through the years as sales went from about 50 the first year to more than 800.
Hebert said the proceeds benefit eight to 10 local organizations and charities.
The menu includes one-half chicken, beans, coleslaw and a cookie.
"The chickens are pretty good sized birds," Hebert said. "Many people can get two meals out of them."
The Knights of Columbus is the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, with over 1.8 million members.
For meal tickets or information, you can also call 903-677-6618.
