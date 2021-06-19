National Flag Day, Knights of Columbus of Assembly 2570 conducted a flag retirement in accordance with United States Code. The flag retirement ceremony was held at Trinity Valley Community College and is an annual event hosted by the Knights of Columbus.
A flag which is torn, worn, stained, or otherwise no longer serviceable is to be disposed of according to the code listed above and the preferred method is by burning. Larry Pfeifer, served as the master of ceremony for the event. After the colors were posted and the National Anthem played, Pfeifer introduced Fr. Lowry, pastor of St. Edward Catholic parish in Athens, who gave the invocation and asked for God’s blessings over all gathered for the ceremony and for our nation.
Before the official ceremony for the retirement of the flags, State Rep. Keith Bell gave an inspirational address regarding the history of our nation’s flag, its official selection as the emblem of our nation and how each of the colors in the flag represented the virtues of, purity, valor, and the blood of those who died in service to our nation. Representative Bell closed his remarks by expressing appreciation for the Knights of Columbus for conducting the flag retirement ceremony and expressed his commit to preserving those liberties represented by the flag. State Representative Keith Bell pictured below providing his remarks to the crowd gathered for the flag retirement ceremony.
Members of the local VFW Post had collected flags which had flown on the grave sites of those departed veterans buried in the local cemetery and those flags were also retired. The ceremony concluded with guests participating in the ceremony by rendering a flag to the fire in the memory of a departed veteran of the United States Armed Forces and Merchant Marines as all flags were committed to ashes.
