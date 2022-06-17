On a hot and windy Flag Day, Tuesday the Knights of Columbus conducted the annual flag retirement ceremony behind the Athens Fire Department Central Station.
Larry Pfeifer, served as the master of ceremony for the event. After the colors were posted and the National Anthem played, he introduced Father Nolan Lowry, pastor of St. Edward Catholic parish in Athens, who gave the invocation and asked for God’s blessings over all gathered for the ceremony and for our nation.
The guest speaker was Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
“My first experience knowing why the flag is important was in elementary school,” she said.
Growing up in Val Verde, said she was taught to place her hand over her heart and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
“That Pledge of Allegiance was ingrained in us from the very beginning and the flag hung proudly in every classroom,” Palmer said.
The meaning of the stars and stripes and the beauty of the flag inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner.”
She said she wonders if the world might be a better place if more people had the same experiences and instruction about how to honor the flag and say the Pledge she had as a Girl Scout.
The United States Flag Code states is it never acceptable for an American flag to be thrown away, but should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
When the flag has reached the end of its life, a meaningful retirement ceremony should follow.
Pfeifer said the ceremony itself is very traditional. According to flag-burning protocol, it must be done a certain way. The flag is to be cut, using a very specific technique before it is placed in the fire. Flags are to be cut vertically, using caution not to cut the blue section which holds the stars. Once the vertical cut has been made, the sections are placed together, and cut horizontally.
Pfeifer said the blue-star section represents the union of the 50 states, and is not to be broken by the cutting process. The flag is then placed in the fire, and all remnants are destroyed. The ashes from the ceremony are then buried.
