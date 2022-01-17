Services for Charles T. Scruggs 71, of Athens have been scheduled for Monday January 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Jones officiating. Mr. Scruggs passed away at his home in Athens on January 11, 2022. He was born March 10, 1950 in Monroeville, Alaba…