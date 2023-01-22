The Knights of Columbus, Catholic men of faith and charitable action, donated $2,000 — their largest single contribution, to the Henderson County Food Pantry.
Their goal each year is to contribute at least $1,000 and thanks to the Thanksgiving offering taken at St. Edwards Catholic Church that was added to the total, the donation amount was doubled.
From time to time, depending on the success of their fundraising, the Knights will make supplemental donations as well. In Fall 2022, they gave $300 for the purchase of disposable diapers for families in need.
The Knights not only donate monetarily to the Food Pantry, they volunteer their time there also. The Knights inquired at the Food Pantry as to their need for volunteers at the same time that a slowdown of volunteers due to the newly discovered Covid-19 virus was occurring in 2020.
Currently, they have eight Knights who cover a shift every other Tuesday as well as some volunteers, like Ron Clark, who also volunteer every Thursday. The Knights will also fill in if a shift at the Food Pantry is short-staffed and their spouses have been known to help quite a bit also.
In 2022, the Knights logged in 450-man hours and also donated $2,000 in food that was donated by St. Edwards Catholic Church parishioners, but delivered by the Knights.
Some days the Food Pantry will see as few as 10 cars that come through the line to pick up items such as bread, canned goods, meats, laundry detergent, soap, and toothbrushes and toothpaste. Other days they can have around 40 cars.
The Food Pantry has experienced the same shortage issues that the rest of the country has over the last two years and there have been times that items like laundry detergent aren't available due to supply chain issues. However, they do what they can to have the items that people come to rely on each week.
The Food Pantry is also grateful to receive day-old baked goods from Brookshire’s and the Knights agree that there is nothing better than seeing someone’s eyes light up when they get something special like these items.
There are around 100 Knights in this local chapter, with about 30 contributing a lot of time to their service efforts and they will be having a Super Bowl chicken fundraiser on February 12.
For any questions or to make a donation to the Knights of Columbus and their efforts, contact Juan Martinez at juanhopefish@gmail.com.
