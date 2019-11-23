Another improvement is coming to Kiwanis Park in Athens with the construction of a new foot bridge.
Kiwanian Matt Tyler, who has headed the project, said the board voted last week to move forward with the project and allocate money for it.
"I talked to the city and they've agreed to provide the riprap along the creek channel stop the erosion and help prevent this once we do get it in place," Tyler said.
Corey Frentress did the engineering and drew up the plan for the bridge.
"It ought to be there from now on," Tyler said.
The board chose the attractive bridge over a less expensive option of placing a culvert in the creek and covering it.
The bridge will be the latest of more than $100,000 worth of upgrades to the park over the past five years. With the help of the City of Athens, Kiwanis Club painted and restored all park pavilions as well as the legendary rocket ship, which has been a favorite for generations of kids. Members also replaced weathered park bench wood with new wood and installed a new fence along the perimeter of the main park space for safety and appearance.
"Kiwanis Park is one of Athens’ most treasured parks," a recent city press release shows. "Whether it’s the splash pad that you or your children love, the famous rocket ship or the pavilion space ideal for memory-making birthday parties or family gatherings, Kiwanis Park truly offers something for the whole family to enjoy."
In 1932, the Kiwanis talked of building a new park that could be used by underprivileged children. Later, the club opened a park on South Prairieville Street.
Fundraisers like Pancake Day, each March, help the Kiwanis pay for improvements to the park and other projects for the youth of the area.
