The Athens Kiwanis have missed some meetings and canceled their annual Easter Egg Hunt due to the COVID-19 threat, but the selection process for the yearly scholarships for high school seniors is underway.
The deadline for entries is set for Wednesday, April 15. Once the entries are in, the committee to judge the contest will begin reviewing them. This year, committee members will meet electronically to share their findings.
The scholarships are for students who plan to attend Trinity Valley Community College in the fall. They are chosen on a combination of need and ability.
From the entries, the committee will select eight students for the scholarship funds. The entries come from several area schools.
In 2019, the winners represented Athens High School, Cross Roads High School, Eustace High School and LaPoynor High School. Each student was awarded $750 from Athens Kiwanis Club, and, in partnership with the club, TVCC matched that amount to award each student a total of $1,500.
In addition, a $2,000 scholarship went to Key Club member Reagan Bellah.
The Kiwanis scholarships are issued by clubs across the nation to eligible students. The criteria of how the scholarships are awarded, are set by each local chapter. Each year, the committee members study students' qualifications and pick the recipients. Each applicant submits a letter of recommendation from an adult. The students are also required to write a brief essay.
Scholarship funds are set aside from events that Kiwanis hosts throughout the year, including, flag sales, and the annual Pancake Day in March. The Athens group has been serving the community for more than 90 years. The email address is: kiwanisathens@ gmail.com.
Information about TVCC scholarships is also found on the college website: tvcc.edu
