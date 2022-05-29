The Athens Kiwanis Club recognized 2022 scholarship winners during the weekly meeting at Tilo's Tuesday.
Kiwanis fundraising events each year provide the money for the scholarships, to help students get a start on their road to a degree.
"We're proud of you," said Wade Carter, Kiwanis President. "Remember, you can always call home to your parents and grandparents."
Two Athens High School seniors, Cesar Martinez and John Hayes, were among the eight receiving the awards, representing seven Henderson County high schools.
The other winners were, Allie Cooper of Brownsboro, Kaci Wallace of Athens Chistian Preparatory Academy, Christian Case of Eustace, Johnna Edwards of Cross Roads, Sydney Reid of LaPoynor and Allyson Holt of Malakoff.
The students were exemplary, not only for their academic skills, but were leaders in other school activities. Cooper was a member of the Brownsboro state champion girls basketball team and has signed to play volleyball at Southern Arkansas University.
Wallace set the all time point record in girls basketball at Athens Christian Prep. She is a member of the National Honor Society and student council.
Case will study kinesiology at Texas A&M Commerce and was a multi-sport athlete at Eustace. He also has a barber's license.
Martinez will be studying biology at Ohio State University. In athletics, he ran track and played soccer.
Hayes was a standout in football and earned a trip to state in Future Business Leaders of America. He plans to study engineering at Texas A&M.
Reid had a 4.0 average at LaPoynor will major in elementary education. Edwards' major will be chemistry, while Holt is aiming for a nursing degree.
Diane Miller announced the winners and acknowledged the committee members who deliberated to select the recipients.
The Kiwanis scholarships are issued by clubs across the nation to eligible students. The particulars of how the scholarships are awarded, in which each local chapter participates vary, but they each help further the education of students in their respective areas.
