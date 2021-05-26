The Athens Kiwanis Club awarded scholarships to some outstanding high school seniors on Tuesday, to help area students get started on the path of higher education.
Winners are chosen each year by a committee that considers their qualifications and essays. Each student submits a letter of recommendation from an adult.
“I’m so proud of all of you guys,” said Jeaneane Lilly, Kiwanis President. “This is exciting.”
The scholarships are for students preparing to start at Trinity Valley Community College in the fall. The college matches the Kiwanis $750 to make the total $1,500.
The 2021 recipients are Samuel Clark, Emma Rosenberg and Derek Killingsworth, Maci Wilmeth and Emma Rosenberg of Athens, Madilynn Essary of Brownsboro, Paxton Schwartz of Eustace, Caleb Solis of LaPoynor and Tatum Pugh of Malakoff.
Kiwanis fundraising events each year provide the money for the scholarships, The total is matched by TVCC.
At the meeting, Kiwanis selected their officers for the coming club year which begins in October.
They are:
President – Wade Carter
Past President – Jeaneane Lilly
President Elect – Berta Winn
Secretary – Loretta Watkins and Treasurer Carol Morton
The Board of Directors
Dan Hunt, Monte Ingram, Amana Marholtz, Colin Barrett, Spencer Perkins, Matt Tyler, Amanda DeShazo, Jordan Risinger and Curtis Eggen.
The Kiwanis also approved their slate of committee chairs who will lead out in activities in the coming year.
Pancake Day/Fundraising – Thomas Faulk
Programs – Amanda DeShazo
Flag Project – Colin Barrett
Human and Spiritual Values – Kern Railsback
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.