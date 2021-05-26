5-27-21 Kiwanis scholarships.jpg

The Athens Kiwanis presented scholarships to eight area high school seniors planning to move up to Trinity Valley Community College in the fall.

This year’s class includes Paxton Schwartz, Madilynn Essary, Maci Wilmeth, Caleb Solis, Emma Rosenberg, Samuel Clark, Derek Killingsworth, and Tatum Pugh.

The Athens Kiwanis Club awarded scholarships to some outstanding high school seniors on Tuesday, to help area students get started on the path of higher education.

Winners are chosen each year by a committee that considers their qualifications and essays. Each student submits a letter of recommendation from an adult.

“I’m so proud of all of you guys,” said Jeaneane Lilly, Kiwanis President. “This is exciting.”

The scholarships are for students preparing to start at Trinity Valley Community College in the fall. The college matches the Kiwanis $750 to make the total $1,500.

The 2021 recipients are Samuel Clark, Emma Rosenberg and Derek Killingsworth, Maci Wilmeth and Emma Rosenberg of Athens, Madilynn Essary of Brownsboro, Paxton Schwartz of Eustace, Caleb Solis of LaPoynor and Tatum Pugh of Malakoff.

Kiwanis fundraising events each year provide the money for the scholarships, The total is matched by TVCC.

At the meeting, Kiwanis selected their officers for the coming club year which begins in October.

They are:

President – Wade Carter

Past President – Jeaneane Lilly

President Elect – Berta Winn

Secretary – Loretta Watkins and Treasurer Carol Morton

The Board of Directors

Dan Hunt, Monte Ingram, Amana Marholtz, Colin Barrett, Spencer Perkins, Matt Tyler, Amanda DeShazo, Jordan Risinger and Curtis Eggen.

The Kiwanis also approved their slate of committee chairs who will lead out in activities in the coming year.

Pancake Day/Fundraising – Thomas Faulk

Programs – Amanda DeShazo

Flag Project – Colin Barrett

Human and Spiritual Values – Kern Railsback

