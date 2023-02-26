The Athens Kiwanis Pancake Day is a get-together that not only satisfies the taste buds, but also pays dividends in the community down the road.
Tuesday, March 7, the Kiwanis will renew the tradition that began in 1954, serving from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. at Athens First Methodist Church. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 8 and under. They’re available from club members.
"The Kiwanis Club of Athens is very grateful for the support that the Athens community has shown for our Pancake Day since the first one 70 years ago. The community has supported it by acting as sponsors and eating pancakes throughout that time and we appreciate it,” Kiwanis President Monty Ingram said.
Kiwanis Clubs around the nation have pancake meals and similar events, but the money raised in Athens stays in the area.
We want the people of Athens to know that 100% of the proceeds go toward supporting youth and community service projects, including Kiwanis Park and Splash Pad, our 'signature project," scholarships for students in all Henderson County high schools, food pantries, Scouts, the Henderson County livestock show, CASA, and the HELP Center's Maggie's House just to name a few. We hope that they will continue that support and come out on March 7 and enjoy pancakes and the fellowship goes along with it,” Ingram said.
The work begins well before the first customers arrive and continues until after sunset. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the hotcakes, coffee, juice, sausage and share a few minutes with friends.
Through the years, they’ve changed locations from the National Guard Armory to the Cain Center. The event moved to First United Methodist Church after the Cain Center closed for renovation. The church fellowship hall proved to be more than suitable for the crowds who come to the event.
The Athens Kiwanis Club got its start in 1929 with members and well-wishers gathering at First Methodist Church to commemorate the beginning of the 1,767th club in the United States. Pancake Day has been around since 1954.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.