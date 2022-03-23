The 2022 Athens Kiwanis Pancake Day achieved its purpose, President Wade Carter said, and that’s raise money for the club’s projects benefiting the youth of the community.
The March 1 fundraiser took in a little over $23,000 above expenses, with just a few loose ends to tie up before a final tally is available.
“I want to thank every one of you that participated in any capacity,” Carter said in a message to club members. “You keep the club’s wheel turning.”
“We’re getting close to where we were, pre-COVID,” Carter said at the meeting at Tilo’s Tuesday.
There was a big sale on raffle tickets leading up to event, accounting for an additional $5,250 dollars. At one point club ran out of tickets and was able to get more printed for more sales. Several members sold 20, or more tickets.
On Pancake Day, more than 1,250 came to First Methodist Church to eat. Over 800 more were delivered.
“It was good to see so many faces as we had a back to normal year after COVID had adjusted our day in the past. I remember going to this Kiwanis day all the way back in the '70s,” Carter told the members. “I think you have made our club as strong today as any in the past.”
The next big thing on the Kiwanis schedule is the Easter egg hunt in April. Preparations are already underway as the club purchases eggs and lines up prizes for the event, set for April 16.
After the Pancake Day, the Kiwanis have $8,000 set aside for scholarships to be awarded in May. Trinity Valley Community College partners with the club to award the scholarships to area seniors who will attend TVCC in the fall.
