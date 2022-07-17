When the Blackeyed Pea Jamboree was at its peak, one of the highly anticipated events was the terrapin race.
Now, with the festival making its return, July 22 and 23, the Athens Kiwanis are heading up the effort to bring back the race, with as much historical authenticity as possible.
President-elect Monty Ingram said the feedback he’s received has been highly positive.
“I think people are really excited about the terrapin races,” Ingram said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty big deal.”
The racetrack has been designed, with six lanes and wheels to move it from place to place.
Those who can’t secure a terrapin for the race, there will be turtle races.
Ingram has been trying to locate folks who may have competed in the terrapin races in the early days of the event.
On June 28, Athens Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Willingham asked for the Kiwanis to help with the Blackeyed Pea revival.
The Athens Review reported on the race from 1982, 40 years ago. Brad Smith’s winning entry Hot Rod beat 132 other terrapins to win the National Association of Terrapin Owners Grand Prix 500. The track was 500 inches long.
There were 14 preliminary heats were run on Saturday. The winners of each claimed a ribbon, a $2 bill and a berth in the Saturday afternoon final. The Grand Champion took home a trophy, while the others who placed received ribbons.
According to the Review, the race judges had to overcome a couple of problems on that hot, July afternoon. If anyone got close enough to the track to throw shade on the surface, the terrapin in that lane would stop and take a rest.
In addition, a television cameraman would often get at the end of the track to record a race. This would cause the terrapins to head in another direction other than the finish.
