The Athens Kiwanis Club turned their focus to the future at the annual installation banquet at Tilo’s on Tuesday.
Lt. Governor Marty Mullins presided over installation of officers including President Jeaneane Lilly, who is returning to the position she held a few years ago.
“We’re going to have a good year,” Lilly said. “We have a lot of plans to make.”
The new year started Oct. 1. Lilly said it is important for the club to grow the membership in 2021 so they can better serve the community.
The slate of officers this year includes Lilly, Past-President Jamie Fizer, President Elect Wade Carter, Secretary Loretta Watson and Treasurer Carol Morton.
The board of directors for 2020-2021 includes Colin Barrett, Berta Winn, Spencer Perkins, Matt Tyler, Amanda DeShazo, Jordan Risinger, Diane Miller, Curtis Eggen and Chris Curren.
The Kiwanians of the Year were Norm and Jessie Tumlinson. The Tumlinsons stay busy throughout they with an array of Kiwanis activities, Lilly said. Norm is regularly the top ticket seller for events like Kiwanis Pancake Day in March.
“I joined Kiwanis in 1990 and have been here ever since,” Norm Tumlinson said.
The Kiwanis have been active in Athens for more than 80 years. Among the many activities the are known for in the community are Pancake Day, the Food Drive, Easter Egg Hunt and Kiwanis Park.
Mullins was winding down his term as Lt. Governor of Division 26.
Like many organizations, the Kiwanis club was challenged in 2020 by the COVID-19 shutdown. Fortunately the club was able to hold its Pancake Day activities in early March before the restrictions began.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt did not fare so well. The event, which usually attracts hundreds of kids for eggs and prizes, was canceled.
