The Athens Kiwanis had a "Homecoming" celebration Tuesday, honoring members who have been with the club for 25 years or more. Certificates were presented to, seated, Norm Tumlinson, standing from left Jerry King, Gerald McCool, Diane Miller, Gwen Moffeit and Steve Barksdale. King, a member since 1986, gave a history of some of the noteworthy members of the past and their accomplishments with the Athens group.
featured
Kiwanis honors longtime members
- By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. facing possible butter shortage
- Sports: It's all over for Texas Rangers
- Athens resident celebrates 101st birthday
- Sports: Malakoff survives test, Brownsboro loses at the buzzer
- Cowboy Headquarters hosts ribbon cutting
- Sports:Malakoff bruises Eustace Bulldogs
- Cowboy Headquarters to host grand opening Saturday
- Lady Cardinals on the verge of school history
- Sports: Mabank falls to No. 3 Anna
- Athens announces theme of Christmas Parade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.