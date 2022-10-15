Rich Flowers/staff

The Athens Kiwanis had a "Homecoming" celebration Tuesday, honoring members who have been with the club for 25 years or more. Certificates were presented to, seated, Norm Tumlinson, standing from left Jerry King, Gerald McCool, Diane Miller, Gwen Moffeit and Steve Barksdale. King, a member since 1986, gave a history of some of the noteworthy members of the past and their accomplishments with the Athens group.