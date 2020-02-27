Joshua Jones told the Athens Kiwanis at their meeting on Tuesday how he and some follow 4-H members recently spent a week, getting their feet wet about one of our most precious resources.
Jones toured the state as a part of the 4-H Water Ambassador Program, making stops in places like the Panhandle and Central Texas.
"After the youth go through a week long camp, they go into their community and teach more about what they learned," Jones said.
The Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program gives high school youth an opportunity to gain advanced knowledge and develop leadership skills related to the science, technology, engineering, and management of water in Texas. They also learned about the laws involving water rights in the state.
Jones represents District 5 of the Ambassadors, an area from Henderson County to Louisiana.
One of the places he visited on the tour was the Lake Buchannan Dam, just outside of Burnet. At the meeting, Jones demonstrated a small working model of the hydroelectric dam, modeled after the one at Lake Buchannan, that he created as a project.
Some other stops along the way were to Barton Springs, which Jones described as very clear and cold and the Menard Spanish Aqueduct System, which is still operational after 200 years.
"They had it fixed a couple of months ago, so it would start flowing," Jones said.
They also visited the Cavern of Sonora, which is a naturally occurring limestone cave.
"You can kind of see how the limestone is forming,' Jones said. "It's getting filled up with limestone, then it flows over into what look like frozen waves of just rock."
Water Ambassadors ech commit to a minimum of 40 hours of service over a 12-month period following the Leadership Academy. Service hours may be earned by delivering water education, such as Jones did at the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday. They can speak at local 4-H clubs, schools, fairs, and other community events.
On-line applications for the 2020-2021 Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program will open March 15, 2020.
