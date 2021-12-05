The Athens Kiwanis are sprinting toward the finish of the annual Christmas Food Drive, but there’s still time to donate.
Kiwanian Rick Drummond said there is no shortage of people in need in the area and the food drive helps them make it through the holidays with a little extra on the table.
Once again, Brookshire’s is partnering with service groups in the various cities where their stores are located to provide a location where shippers can purchase $1 and $5 donation coupons at the register. Also, pre-assembled bags of food items will also be available to purchase and donate. Every donation is appreciated.
There are many among us who can't afford a holiday meal. Often those are the elderly. Many others are families with small children.
The Henderson County Help Center provides names of people who would benefit by the extra sustenance this December.
“Henderson County is providing the names of the people we’ll send letters to to remind them they can get some extra food,” Drummond said. “We have been coordinating everything.”
Drummond said they have about $12,000 this year to use to buy food. Athens Kiwanis President Wade Carter said the local club gave $2,000 to help with the cause.
Once the deadline for contributions passes, the work of putting the boxes together takes place. In a little over a week, the Food Pantry will handle the dispersion of the food.
“It’s going to be happening on the 13th,14th,15th and 16th of December,” Drummond said.
Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring its Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982. The food drive now provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need throughout the company’s market areas each year. The Athens Kiwanis have been spearheading the local effort for several years.
