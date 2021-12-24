This year showed the Athens Kiwanis Club rebounding from setbacks brought about by COVID-19 from 2020.
The members celebrated at Tilo’s Tuesday with a concert on bells and piano from fellow Kiwanian Kern Railsback. Kirk Overmoe accompanied parts of the presentation on the piano.
President Wade Carter thanked the members following the meeting for their spirit of giving and hard work.
“You are selfless, tireless contributors and doers. I could go on and on but I will tell you that I greatly appreciate all that you do for this club and this community,” Carter said. “You are great and I could not ask for a better group to serve with than The Athens Kiwanis Club members.”
The year was one of growth for the Athens club with more than 20 new members. March featured another successful Pancake Day, with more than 60 members taking part in the fundraiser. The club added drive-up sales this year and moved the cooking to a tent outside the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
The year also saw the return of the annual Easter Egg Hunt that had been canceled due to the pandemic the year before.
The club introduced a new fall fundraiser. The golf tournament raised money to benefit the children of Henderson County. The winning team members for the inaugural event were George Van Cleave, Ernest Grubbs, Derek Perkins and Ricky Elizondo.
This holiday season featured the annual food drive, bringing a little cheer to those who can’t afford a nice Christmas meal. Drive organizer Ric Drummond said many are aged, others may be in households with younger kids who need to be fed.
The Athens Club was born in December 1928, and now marks 93 years of service.
