The Athens Kiwanis meandered away from their usual format Tuesday to celebrate the Christmas season.
The group gathered at Athens Common to share a meal, sing a Christmas song, exchange gifts and select the ugliest sweater. That was no contest, really, with Thomas Faulk taking the honors.
The year 2020 has been perhaps the most unusual in the history of the Athens club, with the annual Pancake Day in March bringing hundreds out for the fundraiser meal, then a cessation of live meetings for a while when the COVID-19 protocols went into place. Another big event, the Easter Egg hunt fell victim to the restrictions.
Live meetings resumed in July with former President Jeaneane Lilly presiding as interim. She became President when the club launched its new year in October.
Another change in 2020 was a relocation of the venue for the club’s regular meetings. They now assemble at Tilo’s Bakery and Cuisine.
Visitors since then have included Congressman Lance Gooden, Athens Superintendent Janie Sims,
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and Precinct 4 Henderson County Commissioner Mark Richardson.
As Christmas and the New Year roll around, so does another important date for the Athens Kiwanis.
It was chartered on Dec. 28, 1928.
According to the Athens Review, on Jan. 17, 1929. members and well-wishers gathered at First Methodist Church for an observance commemorating the Athens organization. The new club's president, Raymond Robbins, presided over the event and the keynote speaker was state Sen. J.J. Faulk.
The Review reported, the Kiwanis Oklahoma/Texas district governor presented the official Kiwanis flag to the fledgling chapter. The Kiwanis Club at that time listed 33 active members. More than 100 turned out for the charter meeting.
