Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the most visible leader of the Civil Rights movement from 1955 through 1968 when he was assassinated. King, a minister and activist, was a natural and eloquent speaker. His tactics were an extension of his Christian faith and emphasized nonviolent activism. Participating in various marches for voting, desegregation and labor rights, the Montgomery bus boycott. King delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The times we are in are seen by many as the most turbulent time since the original civil rights movement. Over the past 12 years, the spirit of division amongst Americans has been incited and fueled due to various incidences of political significance and according to some the main stream medias coverage of them. At this point in American history, the one thing many do agree on is that healing for our nation is needed urgently.
The Review spoke with local residents regarding MLK’s legacy, where we stand today and what we can do moving forward.
The common thread through each person’s answers was that it is time to use faith and prayer to apply salve to the wounds of our nation. It is impossible to prevent the same mistakes going forward if we do not acknowledge the past, yet in order to move forward, we cannot stay frozen in history and things that cannot be undone. Dr. King once stated that Forgiveness is not an occasional act, but a permanent attitude.
“I have decided to stick with love,” King said. “Hate is too great a burden to bear….Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
Larry West, Minister
What does Dr. King’s legacy mean to you personally?
West: The quote that stands out, to me, was that mankind will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Do not judge me for my skin color, I am a man of my word. My grandfather told me coming up, “Your word is your bond.”
How do you feel we have progressed since the civil rights movement?
We have progressed in some areas. There are some issues that have come up, some of them have been remediated.
Where can we still improve?
We have gotten away from affirmative action, our cities, counties, schools etc should be a visual representation of our community. Including minority candidates for the Athens Police Department was a move in the right direction along with the city asking and considering minority input for planning. I think it ultimately takes the individual choosing love. There are always two sides to every story, hate, love, right and wrong. A house divided will fall. We are on that course, but I pray that we don’t. America is a great country to live in and God is still in control.
How do you feel the movement was affected in 2020 positively, negatively or both by the Black Lives Matter protests?
I think it was positive because it brought attention to the subject. I participated in some peaceful protests with other pastors and you saw white participants with us. It brought attention to the need on a local level.
“I was in the fifth grade when Dr. King was assassinated,” West said. “As a child it didn’t set in with me until I got older and saw the significance. We take some steps forward and back, but he gives people a heart to move forward. I appreciate the efforts he made that have gotten us to where we are now. I am living history, I have lived to see the first Black president, the first female Vice President who is a woman of color and I’m grateful for that. I am seeing it be written. When we experience tragedy in our society, God brings us to our knees, to heal.”
Delanda Johnson, Henderson County Black History Committee Secretary
What does Dr. King's legacy mean to you personally?
His legacy is that everyone should be equal. Right now, we are a very divided nation. In the past it was more hidden, but that is not what Dr. King or our ancestors envisioned. I’m sure he would still be marching today to correct things and the way they have fallen back. It is up to people my age to help the younger generation to carry his dream forward. When you die there is only one God and one place to go. We all are descendants of Adam and Eve, that is it.
How do you feel we have progressed since then?
With the election of Obama, that was a big step. My grandfather and cousin were 99 and 105 when they saw that. They had lived in the '60s and through segregation and got a chance to see the first Black president.
Where can we still improve?
We need to pray, religion is always a big part of what the black community does. Black people get down on their knees and let God handle it. Just like with the children of Israel and the slaves, they prayed and God answered. We need to pray!
How do you feel the movement was affected in 2020 positively, negatively or both by the BLM protests?
Until you walk in my shoes, you have no idea what it is like to be pulled over. If we (her and myself) were riding together and committed the same crime, you may go home, but I may go to jail. You have to have conversations with your children about these things.
“I pray that people can come together, get on their knees and get in one accord,” Johnson said. “He is coming back and He is not liking what is going on with man. He is not pleased with the world, until we can get on our knees and pray for him to heal our land, we are going to be in the same place. God is supreme over everything.”
Bill Burton, Judge and Pastor
What does Dr. Kings legacy mean to you personally?
Personally, I am saddened to see America divided at this stage in my life. It hurts me to know that there are still people who hate me because of my race. When I think of Dr. Martin Luther King, I am reminded of his “I Have A Dream” speech and how far we have come in America. I am encouraged through his legacy to never give up on hope no matter how great the struggle.
How do you feel we have progressed since then?
There have been great strides since the death of Dr. King, however there have been heart breaking setbacks. On a positive note, in Athens, Texas Clergies from different races have begun to fellowship and worship together on Sunday. America has elected a Black man as President and a Black woman as Vice President, something that appeared impossible during the late Dr. King’s life.
Where can we still improve?
We can start listening to each other without a pre-existing agenda or narrative disguised to hide true motives. We can work to create diversity and stamp out ideological racism. Working together we can promote community development in low income communities.
How do you feel the movement was affected in 2020 positively, negatively or both by the BLM protests?
Positively and negatively from my perspective on the cost of freedom. The Black Lives Matter movement brought an awareness to the Constitution of the United States of America to show a disparity in our nation in the pursuit to establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. If it makes you angry to hear words like diversity, prejudice, discrimination, systemic racism, slave master mentality, or Black Lives Matter, then we need to talk. Dr. King believed in non-violent protests, but today we are on the brink of a civil war because we are becoming prisoners of our worst fears as we cope with race, ethnicity, gender and class. All lives matter and we should respect every body’s right to their culture pride and privilege.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.