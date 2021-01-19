In the years after the death of Martin Luther King Jr., Black Athens residents have been elected to serve on both the Athens City Council and Athens Independent School District Board of Trustees.
The latest are Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman and Trustee Bryan Barker. Both paused to reflect on the impact of King's life and the difference he made for the Black community.
Freeman was elected in November to represent Place 3 on the City Council. She said the observances in honor of King are fitting in light of what he meant to the Civil Rights Movement.
“Dr. King certainly was a man of great character and deserves to be honored by all,” Freeman said. “I personally think that I have taken a step in the right direction by answering the call to run and become a council member in my hometown, which makes my voice a powerful voice with the opportunity to influence change. I would like to thank all of the citizens of Athens, once again for giving me the chance to represent them. It's an honor to have the opportunity to serve.”
Freeman returns a Black resident to the council for the first time since Elaine Jenkins, after several years in office, lost to Tres Winn in 2014. Carl Westbrook had served from 1983 and was later the first Black Mayor Pro-Tem for the city, a position he held three times.
The AISD board already had a Black member, Freddy Paul when Bryan Barker was elected trustee in November, Previous Black board members included David Freeman, who served several terms, including a stay as board president, and Larry West.
Barker recounted some of the history of King, who was born in 1929 and experienced racism growing up in Atlanta, Georgia. What he observed and experienced led him into a life of activism trying to tear down some of the strongholds of racism in the region.
After graduating college with a doctorate degree in theology, King became a pastor in Alabama. Notable events included the 1963 March on Washington and the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. On April 4, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed while in Memphis, Tennessee.
“Although his life ended that day, the work that he had accomplished changed the nation,” Barker said. “King will be remembered not only for his commitment to the cause of equality for African Americans but also for his profound speeches that moved so many.”
Barker said King had many sayings during his years of preaching and many speeches during his time in the public eye.
Among the MLK quotes:
“Lightning makes no sound until it strikes.”
“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.”
“Science investigates; religion interprets. Science gives man knowledge, which is power; religion gives man wisdom, which is control. The two are not rivals.”
“We must use time creatively, in the knowledge that the time is always ripe to do right.”
“There is nothing more tragic than to find an individual bogged down in the length of life, devoid of breadth.”
“MLK Jr.’s words were spoken with hope that the future for African Americans would be brighter and that they would finally be given the equality they deserved.”
