First Baptist Church of Athens has rescheduled their free King’s Day festival from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Activities will include decorating gift shoes, crafts, games, prizes, pinatas, churros, tamales, and live camels. Tilo’s will be making a special “rosca de reyes,” including around 20 baby Jesus dolls to find in the sweet bread.
Join in the free festivities at Athens First Baptist Church at 105 S. Carroll Street, Athens.
