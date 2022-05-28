Bel Air Elementary kindergarten students in Athens have such a bright future, they have to wear shades. On Thursday, just before their commencement walk, they performed for a room full of relatives eager to record the moment.
Kindergarteners in the spotlight
- Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
