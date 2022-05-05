South Athens Elementary students and good friends Annabelle Rumler (left) and Marisol Pineda were excited to have their kindergarten graduation portraits taken recently. Kindergarten students at the three elementary campuses will soon be symbolically walking the stage in preparation for the real thing 12 years on. Athens High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.
featured
Kindergarten students prepare for graduation
- By Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens' Fuller signs with Buffalo Bills
- Fuller primed for NFL future
- Cinco de Mayo celebration begins
- Students injured in wreck involving school bus
- Piggly Wiggly coming back to Athens
- Unique car club rolls through Athens
- East Texas breeder, TPWD clash on the fate of 500 white-tailed deer
- Crowd calls for abortion ban in city
- Athens awards officers’ lifesaving actions
- Annual TVCC rodeo a success
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.