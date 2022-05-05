Toni Garrard Clay/AISD

South Athens Elementary students and good friends Annabelle Rumler (left) and Marisol Pineda were excited to have their kindergarten graduation portraits taken recently. Kindergarten students at the three elementary campuses will soon be symbolically walking the stage in preparation for the real thing 12 years on. Athens High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.